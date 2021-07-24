Local health fair aims to inform about healthy and active lifestyle

PORTLAND, Texas — A health and active living fair was held on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Portland.

According to event coordinators, visitors were able to get UIL physicals for their children and about 45 vendors also got to pass out information about living a healthy and active life.

"We are happy to do it and our church has been amazing, amazing on the helpers and all of these people in the yellow shirts have been helping," said Vicki Wilkerson with First United Methodist Church-Portland .

COVID-19 vaccines were also provided by H-E-B at the fair. About 75 church members volunteered to make this event possible.