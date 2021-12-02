Local HALO-flight paramedics receive EMS Educator of the Year awards

A couple of HALO-flight's best are getting some major recognition from the state of Texas.

Wendy Greer and Ryan Kelley were recently awarded the EMS Educator of the Year award by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The award recognizes their work in providing outreach education in rural communities.

Wendy and Ryan provide life-saving lessons to area EMS providers, firefighters, and law enforcement agencies.

"I think it just give a lot of credit to the organization of HALO-flight as a whole. Their belief in the mission that not only HALO-flight does as a air medical service, but also their belief outreach education into the communities for our rural and frontier EMS first responders. I think it just gives a whole credit to the organization as a whole," said Kelley.

Wendy and Ryan provide these educational services to all 12 counties HALO-flight serves.