Local H-E-B driver reaches 3M safe miles

Milestone celebration
H-E-B driver reaches 3M safe miles
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 14, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi H-E-B truck driver celebrated a huge accomplishment on Friday among co-workers, family and friends.

Raul Rosales was honored for driving 3 million consecutive safe miles for H-E-B, and the company threw a little celebration for him to recognize his accomplishment.

Rosales has been driving for H-E-B for 28 years.

For hitting his milestone, Rosales was given a diamond encrusted gold ring.

"Oh, it feels good," Rosales said of reaching his accomplishment. "It's a big milestone accomplishment that I did. I still got nine more years, God willing."

Rosales hopes to hit 4,000,000 safe miles before he retires.

