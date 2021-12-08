Local group pushing for council election to port commission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi group wants the city council to elect rather than appoint a member to the port commission.

This announcement comes a week after Texas Rangers began looking into an allegation that someone hoping to be appointed to the port commission was offered a bribe.

A group of seven community members who call themselves the "People's Port" said Tuesday that they want a commissioner to serve who doesn't have financial stake or interest in the port.

"I think it's too focused on oil and gas. Too focused on fossil fuels," Corpus Christi resident Jim Klein said. "The Port of Corpus Christi has an impact on the entire community here. And I don't feel like the entire community is having a voice on that commission."

The port is made up of seven unpaid commissioners who set policy to maintain and improve the port.

Both Corpus Christi City Council and Nueces County Commissioners appoint three three members each. San Patricio County Commissioners appoint one member to the port board.