Local group organizes first sensory-friendly, inclusive trunk or treat for children with autism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of mothers from the Corpus Christi area is organizing a Halloween event designed to be safe and accessible for children on the autism spectrum.

The group Autism Moms of the Coastal Bend will hold its first sensory-friendly, all-inclusive trunk-or-treat on Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the McCrann Insurance parking lot, located at 4455 South Padre Island Drive, Suite 54.

The event is open to the entire community.

"Our goal is to really bring awareness, acceptance, and inclusion to our community. Everyone is welcome. We're, of course, pushing acceptance of autism. We want a safe space for kids just like ours, but everyone's welcome. We want everyone to feel included and really show the community support," said Amber Rivera, a member of Autism Moms of the Coastal Bend.

The group is made up of six mothers whose children are on the autism spectrum. Rivera explained that the organization was born out of the need to find a community of their own.

"For a while we've kind of struggled finding a community and finding events that our kids feel safe that we feel safe in, so we decided to make this group where we can host events and get-togethers for parents to connect, bring awareness and acceptance to the community, provide parents and families just like ours with resources and a community to connect with people and not feel so alone," said Rivera.

Rivera also works with McCrann Insurance, whose office will serve as the event venue. She noted that the complex granted permission to use the full parking lot, which is a large space.

Confirmed participants include a dentist planning to distribute dental hygiene products, along with other community members who will hand out candy.

The group is still looking for participants to decorate their cars, as well as donations of candy, goodies, and sensory toys.

"Our kids are just like everyone else's kids. They want to have fun. They want to be included. They want to participate, so it's really important that we make these events accessible to families, make them feel welcome, make them feel comfortable so these kids can really enjoy community and friendship," said Rivera.

Those who wish to participate or make a donation can call 361-854-9090 or email amber@mccranninsurance.com.

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