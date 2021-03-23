Local group gives back to CASA of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local group is giving back to children in need, just in time for Easter.

On Tuesday, the Padre Island Parrot Head Club of Corpus Christi delivered 75 easter baskets to CASA of the Coastal Bend.Every month, the group completes some sort of project as a way to give back to the community.

For the month of March, they decided to give back to CASA of the Coastal Bend, which is no stranger to the group.

"It's always great to have support from the community," said marketing and recruitment manager Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger with CASA. "This is a special one because this time last year, is when their group was first formed, and we were their first service project."

CASA of the Coastal Bend advocates for children in foster care. Right now, there are about 200 children in the area waiting for their advocate.

For more information on CASA and how you can get involved, click here. :https://coastalbendcasa.org/