CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway in the Coastal Bend, and for local troops, it is about much more than just satisfying a sweet tooth.

Troops 4063 and 9684 are out in the community selling cookies to fund programs that help build confidence, leadership and real-world skills. From kindergarten Daisies to Ambassador-level scouts in high school, girls in the program learn entrepreneurship, money management and customer service through hands-on experience.

Grace Susik/Lascano, an Ambassador Girl Scout, has been selling cookies for 11 years. She says the program has helped shape who she is today.

Through cookie sales, Grace has been able to travel to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low, and even abroad to countries including Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland.

“Without Girl Scouts, I don’t think I ever would have left,” Grace said. “It was amazing getting to see different places and different views. I definitely recommend working hard selling those cookies so you can explore the world.”

Local Girl Scouts hard at work this cookie season with new flavor and big goals

Funds raised during cookie season stay local and support a wide range of opportunities. According to Jessica De Leon, marketing specialist with Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, cookie proceeds help pay for badge supplies, local museum visits, aquarium trips, camping experiences and even community service projects.

Some troops choose to give back by donating proceeds to organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and local food pantries. The program is girl-led, meaning the scouts decide how to use the money they earn.

“It really builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”

This year also features a new cookie called “Explore More,” a Rocky Road-inspired sandwich cookie with a rich chocolate base and almond-flavored filling, joining the traditional lineup.

The Girl Scouts recently stopped by the KRIS 6 studios with plenty of boxes in hand, and had no trouble convincing a few staff members to stock up.

Cookie season runs through March. Customers can use the Cookie Finder and search by zip code and find booths near them. Some scouts also offer direct delivery or shipping options.

For many of these girls, every box sold represents more than a treat, it represents a step toward leadership, independence, charity and new adventures.

