Local free Thanksgiving dinners, events in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, communities across the Coastal Bend are coming together to create events for those in need or who don’t have a place to celebrate the holiday.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving events offering food for the community:

80th Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive Thru Pick-Up Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sokol Gym, located at 5502 Kostoryz. Organizers said vehicles may begin lining up at 11 a.m. and that cell phones should be kept in the distribution line. You must open your trunk or window before entering the distribution line and stay in your vehicle at all times.



In honor of Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Church Unlimited will host its annual Turkey and Coat giveaway at the Westside Missions from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 800 turkeys and 400 coats will be provided. Church Unlimited Westside Missions is at 3701 Mueller St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78408.

6th Annual T&A's Auto Service will host its 2023 Thanksgiving Day gathering, serving free turkey plates, including all the fixings. The event will take place at T&A's, located at 602 S. Staples St., beginning at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until they run out.