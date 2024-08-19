Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Elections

Actions

VOTE 2024: Who will be on the City of Corpus Christi November ballot?

City of Corpus Christi logo
FILE PHOTO
City of Corpus Christi logo
City of Corpus Christi logo
Posted
and last updated

Mayoral

  • Paulette Guajardo - incumbent, insurance agent
  • Michael Hunter - consultant
  • John Calkusic - business owner
  • Joshua Fraedrick - small business owner
  • Anthem Powers - journeyman, plumber
  • Isabel Araiza - professor

At-Large

  • Roland Barrera - benefits consultant, insurance agent
  • Jim Klein - history professor
  • Robert R. Reyna - business owner
  • Sylvia Tryon - retired
  • Carolyn Vaughn - retired
  • Mark Scott - insurance
  • Larry Elizondo - self-employed/consultant
  • Javid Motaghi - self employed
  • Jennifer Garcia - home health provider
  • Rachel Caballero - self-employed

District 1

  • Everett Roy - banking
  • Eli McKay - consultant
  • Anthony Aquino - pastor
  • Billy Lerma - retired U.S. Postal Service
  • John Garcia - small business owner, tourism executive

District 2

  • Ben Molina - small business owner
  • Sylvia Campos - incumbent, community organizer

District 3

  • Eric Cantu - self employed
  • Alberto Carrillo III - manufacturing

District 4

  • May Nardone Mendoza - self-employed, restaurant owner
  • Kaylynn Paxson - Director of Community Enrichment
  • Dan Grimsbo - retired executive director and naval officer
  • Eric Magnusson IV - analyst

District 5

  • Gil Hernandez - consultant
  • David Pena - business owner

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School