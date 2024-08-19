VOTE 2024: Who will be on the City of Corpus Christi November ballot?

Mayoral Paulette Guajardo - incumbent, insurance agent

Michael Hunter - consultant

John Calkusic - business owner

Joshua Fraedrick - small business owner

Anthem Powers - journeyman, plumber

Isabel Araiza - professor At-Large Roland Barrera - benefits consultant, insurance agent

Jim Klein - history professor

Robert R. Reyna - business owner

Sylvia Tryon - retired

Carolyn Vaughn - retired

Mark Scott - insurance

Larry Elizondo - self-employed/consultant

Javid Motaghi - self employed

Jennifer Garcia - home health provider

Rachel Caballero - self-employed District 1 Everett Roy - banking

Eli McKay - consultant

Anthony Aquino - pastor

Billy Lerma - retired U.S. Postal Service

John Garcia - small business owner, tourism executive District 2 Ben Molina - small business owner

Sylvia Campos - incumbent, community organizer District 3 Eric Cantu - self employed

Alberto Carrillo III - manufacturing District 4 May Nardone Mendoza - self-employed, restaurant owner

Kaylynn Paxson - Director of Community Enrichment

Dan Grimsbo - retired executive director and naval officer

Eric Magnusson IV - analyst District 5 Gil Hernandez - consultant

Gil Hernandez - consultant

David Pena - business owner

