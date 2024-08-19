VOTE 2024: Who will be on the City of Corpus Christi November ballot?

Mayoral
- Paulette Guajardo - incumbent, insurance agent
- Michael Hunter - consultant
- John Calkusic - business owner
- Joshua Fraedrick - small business owner
- Anthem Powers - journeyman, plumber
- Isabel Araiza - professor
At-Large
- Roland Barrera - benefits consultant, insurance agent
- Jim Klein - history professor
- Robert R. Reyna - business owner
- Sylvia Tryon - retired
- Carolyn Vaughn - retired
- Mark Scott - insurance
- Larry Elizondo - self-employed/consultant
- Javid Motaghi - self employed
- Jennifer Garcia - home health provider
- Rachel Caballero - self-employed
District 1
- Everett Roy - banking
- Eli McKay - consultant
- Anthony Aquino - pastor
- Billy Lerma - retired U.S. Postal Service
- John Garcia - small business owner, tourism executive
District 2
- Ben Molina - small business owner
- Sylvia Campos - incumbent, community organizer
District 3
- Eric Cantu - self employed
- Alberto Carrillo III - manufacturing
District 4
- May Nardone Mendoza - self-employed, restaurant owner
- Kaylynn Paxson - Director of Community Enrichment
- Dan Grimsbo - retired executive director and naval officer
- Eric Magnusson IV - analyst
District 5
- Gil Hernandez - consultant
- David Pena - business owner
