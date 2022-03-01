U.S. Congressional Dist. 27 candidates: Republicans

Editor's note: Candidate Andrew Alvarez did not return a questionnaire.

Michael Cloud

KRIS 6 News

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

United States Representative for Texas 27th Congressional District

Bright Idea Media, Owner

Faith Family Church, Communications and Media Director

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

In the few short years I’ve been in Congress, I’ve been on the forefront on fighting on these issues and have unquestionably one of the most conservative voting records in Congress.

Here are a few highlights on some of the top issues:

Border: formed a Congressional Border Solutions working group that worked with President Trump in advancing solutions that led to increased security at our southern border. Led multiple investigative trips to the border. Testified in Congress on the dire situation at the border.

formed a Congressional Border Solutions working group that worked with President Trump in advancing solutions that led to increased security at our southern border. Led multiple investigative trips to the border. Testified in Congress on the dire situation at the border. Energy Dominance: worked with President Trump to expand oil and gas export capacity in our district leading to the resurgence of American Energy Dominance. Fighting against Biden’s attacks against American Energy production.

worked with President Trump to expand oil and gas export capacity in our district leading to the resurgence of American Energy Dominance. Fighting against Biden’s attacks against American Energy production. Fiscal Responsibility: in addition to one of the most fiscally conservative voting records, I authored legislation for a Federal Sunset Commission to reign in an ever-expanding bureaucracy. I introduced legislation to count the cost of interest to help reign in our expanding debt burden. I serve on the RSC Budget Task force that has developed a plan for a balanced budget. I support lower taxes and less Government spending — let the people keep their money.

in addition to one of the most fiscally conservative voting records, I authored legislation for a Federal Sunset Commission to reign in an ever-expanding bureaucracy. I introduced legislation to count the cost of interest to help reign in our expanding debt burden. I serve on the RSC Budget Task force that has developed a plan for a balanced budget. I support lower taxes and less Government spending — let the people keep their money. Pro-life: worked with the Trump Administration to reverse an Obama era abortion surcharge rule. Votes against efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Sponsors/co-sponsors pro-life legislation.

worked with the Trump Administration to reverse an Obama era abortion surcharge rule. Votes against efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Sponsors/co-sponsors pro-life legislation. 2nd Amendment: leading the investigation into the ATF mass collection of firearms records of Americans — this is contrary to law prohibiting a Federal Gun registry. Authored the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act.

leading the investigation into the ATF mass collection of firearms records of Americans — this is contrary to law prohibiting a Federal Gun registry. Authored the Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act. 1st Amendment: leading multiple investigations into Big Tech efforts to censor free thought and conversation. Championing religious liberties. Serve on the Big Tech task force working to bring accountability to Big Tech.

Our laser focus on doing the hard work on the issues important to the people of Texas and the future of America has earned us the endorsement of fighters like President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Representative Jim Jordan as well as many grassroots organizations including:

Gun Owners of America

The National Rifle Association

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Council

Texas Right to Life

Texas Alliance for Life

FreedomWorks for America

Texas Values Action

Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association PAC (TSCRA)

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Before being elected to Congress, I had experience in the private sector, in ministry, and in Texas grassroots politics. He was a small business owner and founder of a video production company, served as the media and communications director at Faith Family Church for over a decade, a GOP Chairman for seven years, as well as represented twenty-one Texas counties as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee – the governing board of the Texas Republican Party. I currently serve as the only Texas Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and also serve on the House Oversight Committee.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Continue to champion securing our border: I have called for cartels on the southern border to be labeled as terrorist organizations — and action to be taken against them as such. Will work to defund the Biden Administrations efforts to aid and abed cartels in the trafficking of humans and drugs into our country.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

AJ Louderback

Courtesy photo

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

Recently retired from Jackson County Sheriff. Served for 5 terms.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

Extensive experience with Texas Legislature for 8 consecutive sessions and 10 years working on national legislation with for National Sheriff’s Association.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Dealing with contentious and/or life-threatening situations as a regular course of business on a daily basis. Running an active law enforcement agency and providing leadership and mentorship.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

National security issues at the southern border.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Overall national security. Energy self reliance and its relationship to Texas resources. Economic development and productivity of the Texas Gulf Coast. Veteran care and assistance. Medicare improvements for elderly.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

n/a

Chris Mapp

Courtesy photo

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I own a marine dealership in Port O'Connor and a manufacturing plant in Rosenberg, Tx.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

The experiences are too many to mention. The condensed version is twenty-Seven years of business experience that brings a perspective of understanding that cannot be achieved by folks with less experience and understanding of making a payroll, paying mortgages, taxes, and being better than the competition. I was elected to a hospital board many years ago.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

My life experiences have prepared me for leadership my entire life, some by serious failures and others by understanding what it takes to win by achieving solid results using instincts, training, and grit.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

No President should ever be allowed by executive order to institute policies that harm the American economy and go against American national interest. Giving aid and comfort to our enemies is not an option and the executive orders must be limited by congressional authority.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Foreign Policy issues include dealing with China and Russia stealing our intellectual property and raising the consequences for cyber-attacks.

Domestically

1). Military experimentation is not an option, and funding a stronger, more robust military is imperative. Woke, Marxist policies, including Critical Race Theory and the softening of the mandates that teach our men and women the specifics of their jobs, have no place in the training programs.

The military is designed to kill people, destroy political wills, and destroy a nation's infrastructure that allows them to operate. Anything less than winning is not an option.

2). Shutting off the supply of information and prosecuting those who sell out our country to foreign governments through lobbing firms and other means under the guise of business interest.

3). Dealing with Cartels and illegals that have invaded our nation.

4). Hold accountable those in office that incited the illegal policies using our civility and the rule of law against our legal citizens.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Local governments in Texas must continue to fund law enforcement and maintain a high level of protection for American citizens. The southern border must be shut down!

Eric Mireles

Courtesy photo

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I have over 20 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry. Currently, I am an Oil and Gas Consultant specializing in fluids, waste management, and drilling applications.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have spent my entire career working together with people who came from different backgrounds, different cultures, different ideologies, and different languages, to achieve a common goal. Part of a congressman's duties is developing and voting on bills for the betterment of our nation and in the best interest of our communities. These bills are developed and voted on by all 535 members of Congress that come from different states, different backgrounds, different communities and sometimes different cultures. Collaborating with people to work towards a common goal is a developed skill set that can only be learned through experience of trial and error that eventually forms into a personality trait. This personality trait is embedded in my character and it gives me an advantage, distinguishes me from my counterparts, and makes for an easy transition into Congress.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

As a normal part of growing up and living life in general, I have overcome what seemed like insurmountable obstacles, adapted to my environment, and continuously evolved. My life experiences have shaped me to become a persistent, resourceful, and a relentless individual who sees challenges and obstacles as opportunities for improvement. In Congress, there will be times that I will encounter obstacles that may seem impossible to overcome. I will approach these situations the same as I have throughout my entire life. I will always be a creative problem solver and work towards a solution in the pursuit of improving my community and this country.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

First and foremost, I would like to bridge the communication gap between Washington and the community of District 27. I would meet with my team to establish processes to keep the lines of communication open such as regular periodic meetings with local county leaders so that I can stay engaged with the needs of the community.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

The economic stability of this area depends heavily on the oil and gas industry. Given that many jobs within our district have a direct relationship with the stability of the oil and gas industry, it is imperative that we optimize the natural resources at our disposal like oil and gas, agriculture, and waterways, for structural longevity.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Local government is doing a great job of developing the Port of Corpus Christi. In order for continued economic development, it is vital that we optimize the natural resources of our area, like the waterways, to expand and improve our local economy.

Answers to KRIS 6 News questionnaires were written by the candidates in their own words and received little-to-no editing from KRIS 6 News employees.