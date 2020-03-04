LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: All you need to know about tonight's primary elections

Tonight, we'll be keeping an eye on several major races that will affect the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SUPER TUESDAY: We have our eye on a few particular races and will be providing live updates on all the races at kristv.com/elections Posted by KRIS 6 News on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

#elections #2020

Posted by KRIS 6 News on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Those races include sending a representative to Congress for District 27.

That district consists of the Gulf Coast area all the way up to Bastrop County near Austin and Wharton County near Houston.

There are two Democratic candidates in that race.

Meanwhile, we have two familiar faces who are squaring off in the race for the 347th District Court for the Republican side.

The winner will run against the unopposed Democrat in November.

Likewise, two veteran prosecutors are facing off for District Attorney on the Republican ticket.

The Democratic is also unopposed.

Voters will also decide who moves forward as the Democratic candidate for the Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3.

That precinct includes a portion of Corpus Christi and the cities of Robstown, Driscoll and Agua Dulce.

The Republican candidate is running unopposed.

Another big race we'll be keeping an eye on tonight is the race for San Patricio County sheriff.

There are two Republicans vying to be the "top cop" in San Pat county.

There are no Democratic candidates in that race, so the winner won't be going up against anyone in November.

Here’s a look at the reporters and the races they will be covering tonight.

Katia lead election

Greg Chandler will be with incumbent Missy Medary in the 347th District Court Judge Republican primary.

Greg Medary vs. Williams

Seth Kovar is following James Gardner in the Republican primary for 105th District Attorney.

Seth Gardner vs. West

Randall Kamm will be with Jon West, who is challenging Gardner in that primary for DA to face incumbent Mark Gonzalez.

Randall West vs. Gardner

Ashley Portillo will be monitoring Oscar Rivera, who is running for San Patricio County sheriff.

Ashley Oscar Rivera

Chelsea Torres will be with incumbent John Marez, who is running to keep his seat as Precinct 3 Nueces County Commissioner.

Chelsea Marez vs. Gonzalez

And Dr. David Smith, a political science professor at Sam Houston State University and a longtime keen observer of Coastal Bend politics, will provide expert commentary from inside our studio.

David Smith election analysis

With all of these races happening tonight, be sure to stay tuned for the latest results on facebook and twitter on KRIS 6 News and online at KRIStv.com

Check out the live results from all the elections around the country here.

