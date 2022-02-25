Friday marks final day for early voting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday is the final day of early voting in the 2022 Texas Primary Election, as election day draws near.

Those wishing to cast their ballot may still do so at the following locations until 7 p.m. Friday night:

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS FOR NUECES COUNTY:

Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416 (*Main early voting location. Will be closed on Feb. 21 for President's Day) Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416 (Voting in the main meeting room. Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Bishop Multipurpose Building, 115 Ash St., Bishop, Texas 78343 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Del Mar College Heldenfels Administration Building, 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Ellis Memorial Library, 700 W. Ave. A, Port Aransas, Texas 78373 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Hilltop Community Center (south wing #1 back of building), 11425 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown, Texas 78380 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Magee Elementary, 4201 Calallen Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78410 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Natural Resources Center, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78412 (Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) The Valencia (second-floor conference room), 6110 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21) Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414 ( Will be closed on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21)

All locations will have curbside voting available for Texans who are not able to physically enter the voting location or those with medical conditions. For more information or to make accommodations for curbside voting, call 361-888-0303.

The 2022 Texas Primary Election will take place on March 1.