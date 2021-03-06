CCPD: Argument leads to a convenience-store stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said things got chaotic in a convenience-store parking lot after a man stabbed a woman.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near a store at the intersection of Ayers Street and Horne Road.

According to police, it was a confusing scene when they arrived at the store because they were told a suspect and two victims fled the scene in different directions.

They said they were able to find a woman who had been stabbed in the neck and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives later found that the incident began when a man and a couple had an argument earlier Friday afternoon at a grocery store near Port Avenue and Tarlton. Detectives said the suspect left the grocery store and arrived at the convenience store, only to discover the couple also entered the corner store.

The argument continued, and that is when police said the suspect stabbed the woman and everyone tried to flee the scene.

Police had not located the male victim nor the stabbing suspect Friday evening.