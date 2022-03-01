117th District Court Judge candidates

Editor's note: Candidate Rene C. Flores has not returned a questionnaire.

Celina Lopez Leon

Courtesy photo

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I am a trial attorney and partner at Leon Law, PLLC

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have significant trial Experience and have litigated hundreds of matters in District Court In both civil and criminal law. It is imperative to have experience in the types of cases he would preside over as a district judge. I also have leadership experience and I’m well respected by my peers. I am one of 20 Latina lawyers from across the nation selected for the Hispanic national Bar Association Latina executive leadership program. I am also a pass President of the Corpus Christi criminal Bar Association. Additionally, I was selected as a Texas bar foundation fellow in 2021 for my outstanding legal service to the community. I was also voted by my peers of the coastal Bend as it 2022 top attorney.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I am a wife and a mom with four kids. I have raised my family all while maintaining my career and developing as an attorney. I even Argued the biggest case of my career at the Texas Supreme Court while I was in the middle of a murder trial and 8 1/2 months pregnant. I am dedicated and hard-working.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Have not received a response

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Have not received a response

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Have not received a response

Answers to KRIS 6 News questionnaires were written by the candidates in their own words and received little-to-no editing from KRIS 6 News employees.