Local DPS troopers host fundraiser for family of Chad Walker

A special fundraiser was held in Robstown for fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

A charity skeet shoot and BBQ was organized by some local troopers who knew Chad Walker. The trooper was killed in March while responding to a traffic stop near Waco.

His first duty station in 2015 was the Corpus Christi area. Organizers say they had to do something to help support Walker's wife and four children.

"There was a lot of benefits going on around the state, and we felt that it was important for us, since he was here in Corpus Christi, for us to do something in return for his family," said retired DPS trooper Alex Benavides.

Trooper Marco Everett was Walker's training officer when he was on-duty near Corpus Christi. He says they became great friends and worked together in several different areas.

"All this support for our fallen brother Chad is tremendous, how many people came together and sponsors, donations, phone calls, people out here wanting to give whatever they could to support Chad Walker's legacy," said Everett.

Along with the skeet shoot, there was also a silent auction and BBQ. All proceeds will go directly to Chad Walker's family.