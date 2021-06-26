Local doctor looking for lizards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Listen up kids, if you want to make a few bucks this summer, starting hunting for lizards.

Dr. Mario Martinez posted a message on Facebook offering a $5.00 bounty for each lizard.

The doctor sent us this video of one little boy who brought him a gecko.

Dr. Martinez uses lizards to control the roach population on his property but the February freeze wiped out the lizards he had.

Dr. Martinez says kids should only bring him indigenous species of lizards, pretty much the kind you find around your home.

Kids can drop off their lizards at dr. Martinez's office at 3839 Saratoga, that's near Weber Road.

And he says, please...No iguanas.