Local dentist office offers free tooth extraction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local dentist's office is offering a sweet deal on a sour service. Dr. Baria Yassin is offering free tooth extractions to those that need it.

This special offer is taking place Wednesday, November 2nd from 9 am to Noon.

On that day Dr. Yassin will hold screenings and determine if patients need their teeth extracted. Her office is located at 6500 Blk. Of SPID Suite 16. The service will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

