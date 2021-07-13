Local Democrats not among contingent who fled to Washington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Of the more than 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers who walked out of the special legislative session Monday, none represent the Coastal Bend.

Rep. Ryan Guillen, who represents Brooks, Duval, Kenedy, and Live Oak Counties, was one of four Democrats on the House floor Tuesday. Rep. Abel Herrero, who represents part of Nueces Co., was not in Austin, but his absence was listed as excused.

Rep. Herrero, who was tending to business in the district Tuesday, issued a statement supporting his Democratic colleagues.

"Although not in Washington, D.C. with other Democrats breaking quorum to oppose voter suppression legislation, I fully support their efforts," said Herreo. "While responsibilities in the district have kept me from being in Austin, I will join other Democrats to fight against this oppressive legislation upon returning to the Texas Capitol."

When the House was graveled into session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the chamber doors were locked. Anyone wanting to leave the floor must get permission, and a hall pass, from House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan.

Meanwhile, Sen. Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa was also at the State Capitol Tuesday, one of four Democrats. In all, 22 senators were in the chamber Tuesday, enough for a quorum.