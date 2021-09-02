Local cooling centers available Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced cooling centers will be open to the public Thursday, due to extreme heat conditions.

Some of the hours have been extended.

Senior Centers

Name Address Phone Hours Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 361-826-2330 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 361-826-3139 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 361-826-2345 8:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner 361-826-2340 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road 361-826-2321 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Oveal Williams 1414 Martin Luther King 361-826-2306 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Zavala Activity Center 510 Osage 361-826-3099 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Public Libraries

Name Address Phone Hours La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche 361-826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 361-826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Janet F. Harte Public Library 2629 Waldron 361-826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie 361-826-7055 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the cooling centers visit the city website of call 361-826-CITY (2489).

The city reminds residents to adhere to the Texas Department of State Health Services' advise when it comes to staying safe in the heat: