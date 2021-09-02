Local cooling centers available Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced cooling centers will be open to the public Thursday, due to extreme heat conditions.
Some of the hours have been extended.
Senior Centers
|Name
|Address
|Phone
|Hours
|Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
|654 Graham
|361-826-2330
|9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Broadmoor Senior Center
|1651 Tarlton
|361-826-3139
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Garden Senior Center
|5325 Greely
|361-826-2345
|8:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.
|Lindale Senior Center
|3135 Swantner
|361-826-2340
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Northwest Senior Center
|9725 Up River Road
|361-826-2321
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Oveal Williams
|1414 Martin Luther King
|361-826-2306
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Zavala Activity Center
|510 Osage
|361-826-3099
|7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Public Libraries
|Name
|Address
|Phone
|Hours
|La Retama Central Library
|805 Comanche
|361-826-7055
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Ben F. McDonald Public Library
|4044 Greenwood
|361-826-7055
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Janet F. Harte Public Library
|2629 Waldron
|361-826-7055
|10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
|3202 McKinzie
|361-826-7055
|9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
For more information on the cooling centers visit the city website of call 361-826-CITY (2489).
The city reminds residents to adhere to the Texas Department of State Health Services' advise when it comes to staying safe in the heat:
- Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.
- Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.
- Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.
- Take frequent breaks when working outside.
- Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.
- Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.