Local civil rights activist and community leader, Reverend Adam T. Carrington, dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community leader and civil rights activist, Rev. Adam T. Carrington, died Tuesday, according to a press release from NAACP Corpus Christi.

Brooks was the senior pastor of Brooks Chapel AME Church on the city's northside.

During his time in Corpus Christi, Brooks worked for the civil rights of residents on the Northside.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Grant Worship Center located at 1301 E. 12th St. in Austin, Texas.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.