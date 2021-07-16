Local church members concerned about Cimmaron Estates conditions

CORPUS CHIRSTI, Texas — Lori Jones, a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, and John Hardie, the rector of the church, says they are both concerned with the well being of the residents as renovations continue at Cimmaron Estates.

"I think with some advocacy the staff could have gotten Greystone (developer of Cimmaron Estates) to wait a little longer before pressuring these folks to get back to their apartments.," Hardie said.

Both said they hope the apartment complex comes to realize the needs of residents.

"That would be my hope that they do look at them as people and not a dollar," Jones said.

KRIS 6 News contacted Greystone Property Management, managers of Cimmaron Estates and the apartment complex, but did not hear back.

We also spoke to the City of Corpus Christi who referred us to the fire department. We sent them photos given to us by Jones and they responded with the following statement.

"They are still working on these corridors shown in the pics. None of them are occupied at this time. This is part of the major repairs they were making to the facility after the hard freeze damaged water pipes.

"Nine corridors and occupant units off those corridors are complete and occupied and three of those corridors are being finished and expected to be completed within a few weeks."

