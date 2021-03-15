Local church hosts "Love Your Neighbor" food box giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every Sunday is a food giveaway at Solid Rock Church on Ayers St. in Corpus Christi.

The 'Love Your Neighbor' food box giveaway organized by the church is a part of their mission to give back to the community they serve. Sunday afternoon a truck arrives with farm to family boxes for distribution. The boxes are given out on a first come first served basis.

"The response is really really good of the community members, we give out at least, it's been about 1600 boxes of farmers to family boxes, and it goes by, it only takes us about an hour and a half to give it away so the response has been really really really good," said 'Love Your Neighbor' coordinator Manuela Delgado.

The trucks normally arrive around 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. The distribution is open to the public, and organizers say they expect to continue doing the giveaways every Sunday through April.