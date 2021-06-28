Local cheerleaders invited to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

INGLESIDE, Texas — A local cheer team has been invited to perform in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The team made the announcement Monday on Facebook.

“We typically use the trip invitation as a reward to our All-American athletes," says a statement from Brandon Chavez and Jomar Lean, owners of 365 Spirit. "However, we were so impressed by the motion placement, drive, and tenacity of the entire team that we felt like we wouldn’t be doing the right thing by only selecting a few girls. This team functioned as a unit the entire time we worked together."

365 Spirit is a cheer and dance clinic and choreography company that has been working with the Ingleside High School Cheer team since the beginning of summer. 365 Spirit has a partnership with Spirit of America, which has been helping dancers perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1986, according to their website.

"To say that I am proud of each and every girl in our program is an understatement," said Coach Lacy McCombs. "Their hard work and dedication to this team and to our district as a whole is second to none! Congratulations ladies, you are all AMAZING!"

