Local businesses rally to help with Ray teen's funeral costs

A local business is collecting donations for Matthew Garcia's family in order to help pay for the Ray High School teen's funeral expenses.

Beauty Cartel, located at 4701 Ayers St. Ste. 607, will be collecting donations for Garcia's funeral expenses for Garcia until 5 p.m.

Garcia was one of the two young men who was killed in Tuesday's crash near Whataburger Field.

There will also be barbecue benefits that start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the family. Both events will run until the food sells out.

Saturday, cheeseburger plates will be sold for $10 at Chuy's Tire Shop, located at 3201 Baldwin.

On Sunday, cheeseburger and pulled pork plates will be sold at Pan American Club House, located at 801 Horne Rd.

