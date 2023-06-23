Businesses in Corpus Christi adjusting to extreme heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As high temperatures continue to impact people, farmers and animals all across South Texas, local businesses are starting to feel the heat.

On Friday, KRIS 6 News went to Kiko's Resturant at 5514 Everhart Rd. The owner Marcus Barrera said he's placed dozens of fans around the restaurant to make sure customers stay cool.

"I even purchased a new cooling system to replace on that's been giving me a hard time, but it hasn't arrived," Barrera said.

He mentioned that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers and the shipment is delayed due to supply manufacturers.

To also help with the high temperatures inside the restaurant, Barrera said he also got a new portable air conditioning vent and adds cool water and ice. He says it has lowered the temperature inside the restaurant a few degrees, which helps a lot.

“We’ve got four units in this particular room, we’re running on three units right now," Barrera said. "We are on a two week lead time to get a new AC unit and this is just the way things are since COVID. So we’re trying to tell customers as they’re walking in please shut the door behind you as quickly as possible.”

Although the portable air conditioning vent is doing the job for now, he says it's nothing like having all air units working at the same time during the summer.

All he asks of customers is to remain patient as he continues working to make sure they stay cool and enjoy all the Tex-Mex favorites Kiko's has to offer.

