Local breweries battle for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four local breweries came together for the 4th annual Battle of the Breweries on Saturday.

B&J's Pizza, Lazy Beach Brewing, Lorelei Brewing, and Nueces Brewing all faced off to be crowned the king of local breweries.

Of course it wasn't just about the title. The event also packed an important message.

"It's an exciting time for our local breweries to come together for a friendly competition, but at the same time bring awareness to the importance of donating blood and saving lives in our community," said head of public relations, Ashley Ramirez.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in need of all types of blood, but most important right now is Type O. They ask anyone who is healthy and up to donating to make an appointment on their website.