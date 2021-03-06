Local blood center 'fishing for donors' as they take hit from Texas winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several folks from the community came together to roll up their sleeves and help save lives during the Coastal Bend Blood Center's seventh annual 'Fishing for Donors' event.

The blood drive took place at the Cavender's Boot City store located off SPID in Corpus Christi.

Workers say the Texas winter storm hit their donation intake hard and were excited to see many people come out and help make a difference.

"Its the right thing to do, so many people are going to need blood and I got plenty of it for sure, so you know what, it just feels like a good thing to give back to the community," said donor Derek Curtis.

A total of four mobile vans were in the parking lot of the store with the goal of having two hundred people sign up to donate.