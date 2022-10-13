Local author pays visit to old stomping grounds in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, a special guest paid a visit to Del Mar College.

Award winning author Diana Lopez is known for several books she's published, including "Sing with me: the story of Selena Quintanilly" and the book adaptation of Coco.

Lopez is a Corpus Christi native and Del Mar alumna.

She returned to her old stomping grounds on Thursday to speak with students about her passion for writing.

"I've always loved stories from the times I was a little kid," said Lopez. "There's a dicho that says "los amigos mejores son libros", which means books are your best friends. So, it's a thrill to be able to make best friends for other people."

Lopez said most of her books are set in Corpus Christi because she loves her hometown.

She believes Hispanic Heritage Month should be celebrated the entire year, but that this is a special time to come together and recognize the work of so many talented people in the community.

Lopez is looking ahead as she prepares to publish her next book, "Los Monstros: Felice and the Wailing Woman." Set to be released in April, it's centered around the story of La Llorona.

