Local assisted living community celebrates early St. Patrick's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of green was on display Wednesday, March 15th at the Villa Northwest Assisted Living Community.

They held an early St. Patrick's Day Celebration for their residents.

A DJ was even on hand to play music.

Officials at the facility say this St. Patty's Day party is a great way for residents to get moving. Villa Northwest host parties like this throughout the year for various occasions including Valentine's Day and other holidays.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.