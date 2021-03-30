Local artists uses space in downtown Corpus Christi to houses a collection of artwork

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Lawrence Street, in downtown Corpus Christi, you can see a mural of jelly fish painted on a wall.

What you don't see is the construction going on inside.

"Two weeks later it was painted, the lights were up, and all the paintings were on the wall,” said artist Dominic Olivares.

Dominic Olivares is an artist from Corpus Christi. He says he has found inspiration in his travels to Cambodia and Singapore where he sold art. He is also interested in all things sci-fi.

He paints murals, sells his art, and gets as creative as he can. Sometimes tha means taking it to social media.

“Trying to recreate my childhood, the images that I saw," said Olivares. "From sci-fi movies, reading books and all the video games.”

Using spray paints, acrylics, candles and coffee grounds, Olivares creates his art. He has a collection of 40 pieces in his studio and decided to take up this space to show his creations.

"In the frustration of not being able to show the artwork that I had to come and do something,” said Olivares.

The building belongs to Crawdaddy's downtown. While business is open, just below there is a bigger plan going on behind the scenes. They use the extra space as a place for people to come together and have fun.

The owner said, 'hey look I have a space upstairs I'm not using it right now, its storage area,' said Olivares. "If you like it, you’re welcome to it, we came to an agreement.”

Olivares says this downtown spot will hopefully be open by summertime and will feature activities for everyone to enjoy. This'll include Japanese arcade games, a virtual reality room, and an esports area for gamers.

He also says when that time comes, he will host urban sketching classes and art classes.

One upcoming event displaying the art of Dominic Olivares, will take place this Friday.

Artwork will be on display for viewing plus sale at 509 Lawrence Street Suite #200.

To learn more about Art of Dominic Olivares, click here.

