Local artist Keanu Domini shares his music in Austin during SXSW festival week

One of Austin Texas’ biggest conference and festival, South by Southwest (SXSW) dedicates itself to help creative people achieve their goals.

The annual March event features sessions, music, film screenings, exhibitions and a variety of networking opportunities.

Rap artist Keanu Domini is from Corpus Christi and had the opportunity to perform in Austin and share his music.

Domini said when he was 14 years old, he started writing poetry, and it turned into rap where he could creatively express himself. Fast forward now to performing at different venues around Texas, he wants to continue that inspiration.

He told us being from Corpus Christi, he would like to tell artists his age to pursue their dreams no matter what.

“There are a lot of kids out there who feel like they aren’t seen or heard. Like maybe they are someone faceless in a crowd, and like I get that. I feel like I’ve been there too. When people see me, or they think of my name, it’s like raw connected or something. And I want to be one with the people,” Domini said.

Keanu Domini is working on releasing a new album which is coming out soon. You can check out his music on your streaming platform.

