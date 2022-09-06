Local, area schools support Uvalde by wearing maroon

The support for Uvalde students is statewide as they returned to school Tuesday for the first time since May’s mass shooting.

Many are going maroon for Uvalde, including students here in the Coastal Bend.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY OF COASTAL BEND RESIDENTS SHOWING THEIR UVALDE SUPPORT.

This video was taken as kids were dropped off at Menger Elementary on Tuesday morning.

One mom there said she's still hurting for the Uvalde community -- three months after the tragedy.

"It's so sad to hear about it,” said Ana Cruz. “I wouldn't want that to happen to my kids. If that were to happen to my kids, I would feel so devastated. I'm so sorry for everybody's loss." Janell Edwards’ daughters, Emmory and Alyvia, attend Jubilee Kingsville Charter School. She said they also stand behind Uvalde 100 percent.

Flour Bluff ISD also posted a photo to its Facebook page with #uvaldestrong.

Patrick Johnstone will have more Tuesday night on how local schools are standing with Uvalde.