'Loca for Local' makes successful comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a year off, a local market dedicated to local vendors made it's comeback.

The Loca for Local market returned to B.U.S downtown, where they offered 18 different local vendors and food trucks all dedicated to support Coastal Bend businesses.

"So we are crazy about local and we wanted to dub this market as such, and so all of our vendors here are creative people, they're hustlers and some have brick and mortar stores, and some are strictly online, so we wanted to create a platform for them to vend their products, " said Elena Flores, founder of Loca for Local.

If you didn't get a chance to make it to Saturday's market, not to worry. The next one is set for November 27th, which is also Small Business Saturday.

You can get more information by going to their website.