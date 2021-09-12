LIST: school closures across the Coastal Bend

As Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Coastal Bend, school districts across the area prepare as coastal flooding and tropical storm force winds are expected. Here's a list of school closures provided by the school districts.

Ricardo ISD

According to administration officials, Ricardo ISD school closure will take tomorrow September 13, 2021.

For the latest updates for parents and students, the district state, "Please stay connected to the district website https://www.ricardoisd.us/."

Kingsville Independent School District

KISD will close schools, Monday, September 13th, 2021,

School districts will be providing updates on closures as the storm gets closer. This list will be updated as the information becomes available.