Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning strike causes Durango Resources to lose oil tanks to explosion

Agua Dulce oil tank fire pic 2
Photo provided by Agua Dulce Marshals
Agua Dulce oil tank fire
Agua Dulce oil tank fire pic 2
Agua Dulce oil tank fire pic 1
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 20:02:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A oil company suffered a major loss on Sunday after a lightning bolt struck an oil tank and caused a massive explosion at 9:05 a.m. on County Road 70, just outside Agua Dulce.

According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Jose Martinez, the lightning strike hit a oil tank, causing it, along with four other oil tanks and a storage trailer, to go up in flames. The tanks are owned by Durango Resources.

The owner, Jeff Swanson, said it’s a total loss and one of the tanks alone cost $1 million.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History