Lexington Middle School Opens Its Doors for the New School Year

Students walked into the brand-new Lexington Middle School this morning, marking the inaugural day for the district's newest campus. Located off Yorktown Blvd., adjacent to Creekside Elementary, this state-of-the-art facility features modern amenities and smart-classroom learning environments.

A Fresh Identity Takes Shape



The school’s name, Lexington Middle School, was adopted after community input, approved by the CCISD Board of Trustees in February 2025 as part of the Bond 2022 initiative.

Fifth-grade students from Creekside Elementary selected the new mascot: the Gators, complete with school colors green and orange.

Campus Highlights



The 160,000-square-foot facility includes classrooms organized around collaborative learning hubs, a media center, a cafetorium (a combined cafeteria and auditorium), and both practice and competition gyms with a fully equipped weight room.

The library features a return to enclosed spaces with large windows—moving away from the open-concept style of earlier CCISD schools.

Principal Stevie-Rae Garcia, formerly of Kostoryz Elementary, leads the new campus.

Finishing Touches & First Day Details



As of August, crews have been completing cosmetic finalization, testing alarms, unpacking boxes, and polishing high-traffic areas.

The school opens amid a comprehensive traffic plan, including designated drop-off routes via the second entrance on Leadership Drive and specific exit flows through Creekside, to ensure safe and efficient arrival and departure.

This new middle school isn’t just another building, it represents CCISD’s commitment to expanding capacity and offering learning spaces built for 21st-century education. The campus is equipped to foster academic, athletic, and artistic growth, while also easing crowding at nearby schools.

