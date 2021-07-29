Let the games begin: how the Games of Texas are handling COVID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young athletes from across the Lone Star State are coming to Corpus Christi for the Summer Games of Texas.

The Games have begun as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Coastal Bend.

There were a few last-minute changes to protect athletes and spectators from the threat posed by the delta variant.

Alanis McCarver-Moore, who is competing in track & field, learned last week that the opening ceremony would be canceled due to COVID.

"I was a little upset, but I understood why they closed it, because it would be a lot of people," McCarver-Moore said.

Lisa Oliver, the city's interim assistant director of parks and recreation, says placing additional precautions was an easy decision to make.

“We know that the athletes look forward to it, but the priority for everyone is to keep the athletes safe,” Oliver said.

All attendees are highly encouraged to wear face masks and athletes should mask up unless actively competing. Organizers have added extra hand-sanitizing stations as well.

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation asked those competing to limit their guests to two people. To make up for the recommended limit, organizers will be live streaming their two most popular events, swimming and track & field, for the first time.

Officials say they have not had any athletes cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. And as for the potential smaller crowds, the young competitors say that is the least of their worries.

“The people that I really care about are coming here so that’s what’s most important,” says McCarver-Moore.

The games will be running until August 1.

The schedule can be found here.