Young man's lemonade and hotdog stand attracts community support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At times, going after the things you want may take some extra effort to achieve your goal. This is exactly what one young man from Corpus Christi had to do, as he took matters into his own hands with the support of the community.

Over on Mason Drive, you can find hotdogs along with lemonade on the menu all served by 18-year-old Donald Durate. His lemonade and hotdog stand is open for the community, and donations go towards Donald continuing his favorite pastime, creating sculptures with clay.

“Dinosaurs, robots, and all that kinda stuff. And everything. I love clay so much, better than playdough,” said Durate.

Donald has autism, and with all the events happening in the world, clay brings Donald calmness and creativity.

“It’s my favorite type of toy,” said Duarte.

The fundraiser is brought together by his family and close friends, who Duarte says are his biggest fans, making him famous as he becomes “clay rich.”

“If you see me just call, text, or see me at every store or restaurant please and I can give you some autographs and we can have a selfie together and everything,” said Duarte.