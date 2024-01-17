Left turn bays to be restricted along Saratoga Blvd. between Weber Rd. and Staples St. beginning Jan. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The morning commute for many people who live near Saratoga Boulevard between Weber Road and South Staples Street will get a little more intricate.

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to close several left-turn bays on the westbound and eastbound lanes of Saratoga between Weber and Staples beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to a press release from TxDOT, modifications are being made to the left-turning lane bays to improve visibility for motorists along Saratoga from Weber to Staples.

"The modifications will affect the left turn bays at Senators Drive, Aaron Drive, Sanders Drive, and Players Drive and the left-turn bay just west of Staples," stated Rickey Dailey of TxDOT.

Crews will work on the center medians and will utilize left-turn lane closures to make modifications to the medians.

"Project is expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment," added Dailey.

TxDOT

TxDOT

TxDOT