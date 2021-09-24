Learn how to properly install a child car seat at Driscoll Children's Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you a new parent in need of some tips on how to safely install a child safety seat? Or maybe its been a while and you need a refresher? The Driscoll Health System is offering a Child Safety Seat Inspection Event this Saturday to close out National Child Passenger Safety Week.

There will be Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians available to teach parents how to properly install a child’s car seat. The technicians will also teach parents how to choose the best car seat for a child’s age and size, how to correctly install the seat in their vehicle and use that seat correctly every time, and discuss the importance of registering car seats in case of a recall, as well as checking expiration dates.

Texas law requires all children under 4 feet 9 inches, to be properly restrained in a child safety seat. Four out of five car seats are incorrectly installed.

The event is free to the community, and will be held at Driscoll Children’s Health Business Center on 4525 Ayers St. from 9-11 a.m. Masks will be provided and social distancing will be practiced.