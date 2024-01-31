Learn about plants that require little maintenance this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has been in stage one water restrictions since June of 2022, the city and Corpus Christi Water have been monitoring our lake levels which are hovering just above 30 percent.

That is why Corpus Christi Water is hosting a xeriscape symposium, showing folks what plants they can use that need little water to flourish like a mount laurel.

Strategic Business manager Adrianna Escamillia said there are different kinds of plants that will work for a Xeriscape.

"Plants, trees, shrubs, vines, ground covers that you can get away with watering once every other week or once a week," she said.

Having rain barrels can also be beneficial, they collect water from rain events and you can use it to water your lawn.

The symposium will take place this Saturday at the American Bank Center from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm, registration is at 8:30 and admission is completely free.

Click here for information on how to buy a rain barrel https://www.cctexas.com/services/utilities/rain-barrel-program

