League of Women Voters helping register residents on National Voter Registration day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register.

With Election Day fast approaching, the League of Women Voters of Corpus Christi spent the day at the Nueces County Courthouse and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to help people get registered.

They also urged people to vote on local issues on the ballot, not just at the state or national level.

"People need to vote in the local elections to tell their representatives at the local level that's what they want," Sandra Sterba-Boatwright said. "Local officials are the ones who make those decisions."

National Voter Registration Day is not residents last opportunity to register their exercise to vote.

To register to vote or check voter registration status in Texas, click here.

Oct. 11 is the final day you can register to vote in the November general election.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.