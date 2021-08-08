Watch
Lead First foundation hosts back-to-school drive thru event

Posted at 7:40 PM, Aug 07, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 15th year in a row, the Lead First Foundation held their back to school health and education drive thru event. The foundation provides kids with backpacks and school supplies thanks to Reliant energy and H-E-B.

"We wanted to make sure families have the items that they need to go back to school, especially our kids that needed it, it's so important. But as you look around you can see we've got the food bank here providing meals for families which is very needed at this time as we're going through some hardships and going through some tough times in our community," said Guy Nickolsen, CEO of the Lead first Foundation.

The foundation partners with CCISD to provide leadership instruction for students.

