Law Enforcement Torch Run Rib eating contest benefits a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a fierce and filling competition on Thursday over at the Texas Roadhouse.

Members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Corpus Christi Police Department and local media members took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Rib eating contest.

The contest has been going on for nearly a decade and benefits a special cause, as all donations go towards the Special Olympics.

The winner goes to the group that eats their plates of ribs the fastest.

,CFDthis year KRIS 6 News's Javier Guerra and Davon Taylor took part in the contest as part of the media team.

But in the end, the CCFD walked away with the victory.

