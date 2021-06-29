Law enforcement agencies share details about an uptick in crime trends

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the summer months continue, law enforcement officers say typically around this time folks in our community can expect a high volume of crime trends.

“I was laying there and all I heard was pop, pop, pop, and I thought it was fireworks and then 5 or 10 minutes later here come the ambulance and the fire truck and everything and then that all I heard,” said Benny Cude.

Benny Cude was surprised to be awoken by loud gunshots in the latest early morning shooting over on Quetzal Street, and he’s not the only one who was in complete shock.

“I don’t see any crime in this area really, I don’t get out around the neighborhood but I don’t see a whole lot of crime," said nearby resident Dennis Briley.

JM: "And does it shock you that there was an officer-involved shooting?"

Briley: "That surprised me. Yes, that surprised me very much.”

We spoke to Chief of Police with Coastal Bend College Kevin Behr who says typically around the summer months is when crime trends tend to rise.

Chief Behr says there are several reasons why officers see an increase in crime trends in the summer, including hot weather, alcohol, and this year, the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

“Yes, we’re going to have more problems in the summer, as we typically do, I'm just concerned that this year is going to be worse than it has been,” said Behr.

Chief Behr advises folks to be aware of their surroundings, lock your doors, and report suspicious activity right away.

“We can’t work, we can’t do our job unless we have the eyes and ears of the public that’s what it comes down to,” said Chief Behr.