One killed in Corpus Christi officer-involved-shooting

One officer injured in early morning shooting
Roy Hinojosa
CCPD says one person has died in an officer-involved-shooting Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Officer Involved Shooting
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 06:25:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said a person has died in an officer-involved-shooting. Police said it started around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when officers received a call about someone breaking into cars on Quetzal St. in Flour Bluff.

When officers arrived, they said the person ran off and started shooting at police. We're told 2 officers returned fire, killing the person. An officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The names of those involved have not been released.

