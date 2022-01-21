Watch
Latest live weather reports from Jim Wells County

First live hit from Victoria Balderrama from Alice on winter weather on Jan. 21, 2022.
Victoria Balderrama
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 06:23:33-05

ALICE, Texas — It's wet and rainy in Alice as the winter storm is providing weather-related conditions to Jim Wells County.

All classes at Alice ISD are canceled today and the district says students will make up the day on May 27.

Alice City Hall is closed today because of the cold weather.

The city says regular trash pick up is scheduled as normal and is asking people to have trash cans out early as their crews will get out as soon as possible.

All Coastal Bend College sites, including the one here in Alice is also closed today.

We'll continue to monitor the weather here and bring you more updates on air and online as they happen.

