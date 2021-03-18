Late-night fire burns house in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — A house was burned late Wednesday night in Portland on Dolphin Drive.

Reports indicate that no other structures were damaged.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in a building outside a home. Several gas cans also caught fire and quickly spread to the house.

It took about an hour for the flames to be brought under control.

Some thought it was an explosion, but it was not. Currently, Nueces County is under a burn ban.

*This story will be updated as more information is made available.

