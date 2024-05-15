Lane closures on Yorktown between Lake Travis and Everhart expected for at least 3 weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Motorists should expect traffic delays on Yorktown Boulevard between Lake Travis Drive and Everhart Road over the next few weeks.

City crews will perform spot repair work on Yorktown between Lake Travis and Everhart for at least three weeks.

"The work is expected to be completed in three separate phases, each lasting a week, weather permitting," said city officials.

Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, and city officials say safety remains a top priority.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," added officials.

Traffic Impacts: