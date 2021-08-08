Watch
Lane closures on Staples and McArdle starting Monday

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 19:38:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday August 9, AEP Texas will be closing lanes on Staples street nightly in order to make utility improvements going northbound on Staples from Holly Rd. to SPID. From 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the street will be reduced to one lane.

The westbound inside lane and center lane of McArdle Rd. between Lum St. and Salem Dr. will also be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting Monday. The project is expected to be complete in November.

For the city's full list of road closures and traffic changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
